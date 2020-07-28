Advertisement

Mineral Point football prepares for hopeful fall season

The Pointers train in their high school parking lot for now under safety protocl
By George Balekji
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One sport many still hold hope for in Wisconsin’s fall is high school football.

That is the motivation for Mineral Point high school football as the Pointers prepare for their 2020 season, while the school braces for a hybrid model to learning.

“I definitely thought we’d be here, getting ready like we are right now but under these circumstances I definitely didn’t think it would happen this way.” Said Gabe Sporle who will be a senior offensive and defensive lineman for MP in 2020.

“September 7th, that’s an odd time to start. But, we’re going to make the most of our opportunities.” Sporle added in regards to when actual practice can begin, with the WIAA decided on week one to kick off on September 23.

The only team activities the Pointers have for now is strength and conditioning in the parking lot since no one is allowed inside the building. Using the parking lot lines to space out the athletes eight yards apart and dividing them into workout groups for sessions at six, seven, and eight in the morning, head coach Andy Palzkill is adapting to the new normal as best he can.

“The whole time we’ve focused on taking care of the things that we can control which is essentially when football practice starts. We need to be ready and that’s been our focus and I think our kids have done a great job with that.” Palzkill added.

“We just gotta keep working hard because everything is still unsure.” said senior runing back and linebacker, Will Straka.

Coming off a 2019 SWAL conference title, Mineral Point of course wants to repeat as champions, for now their focus is on preparation with a season still in question.

