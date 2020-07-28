Advertisement

New Wisconsin justice to be sworn in during ultra-marathon

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-elect Jill Karofsky says she will be sworn in while running an ultra-marathon.
(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-elect Jill Karofsky says she will be sworn in while running an ultra-marathon.

The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated conservative incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court’s conservative majority to 4-3. She’s due to be sworn in on Saturday.

She sent an email to supporters Tuesday saying she would like to invite everyone to a “big party” to celebrate her inauguration but the coronoavirus pandemic means people must social distance.  

Instead, she says she will be sworn in while she’s running a 100-mile ultra-marathon through south-central Wisconsin. She says she will pause at the 35-mile marker for an outdoor ceremony.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Defaced murals in Downtown Madison

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Madison home struck by gunfire on north side

Updated: 7 hours ago
A home on Madison’s north side was struck by gunfire on Sunday.

News

Juvenile driver crashes into Madison home, 3 arrested

Updated: 7 hours ago
Evidence of rifle ammunition and burglary tools were recovered from a stolen vehicle in Madison.

News

Three murals commissioned by city defaced in Downtown Madison

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Local artists express frustration after finding their murals defaced on Sunday in Downtown Madison.

Latest News

News

US won’t expel migrant children detained in Texas hotel

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has agreed not to expel children it detained in a Texas hotel and will instead allow them to remain in the U.S. and pursue their immigration cases.

News

Edgewood College commits to maximizing athlete experience despite postponed fall competitions

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Following the NACC’s decision to postpone all conference regular-season competition and championship events through December 31, 2020, Edgewood College says they are still committed to getting students back on campus this fall.

News

Part-time jobs turn essential for teens on the front lines

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
For two local teens, their after school and part time jobs have turned into essential work due to the coronavirus, putting them on the front lines serving their community.

News

SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Elderly man found safe

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The 73-year-old left his home in Rural Browntown, Green County this morning to run some errands but has not returned.

News

UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health debunks COVID-19 myths, urges public not to fall for “traps”

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
With myths circulating on social media and new research constantly emerging, University of Wisconsin Madison School of Medicine and Public Health is urging the public to think critically before liking, sharing or posting information surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Long-time SSM St. Mary’s Health Janesville volunteer celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A celebration would usually take place at the hospital, but due to COVID-19, the hospitals administrators showed up at his house to celebrate with balloons, cake and cards.