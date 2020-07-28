Advertisement

Outside police agencies pulling out of Democratic convention

Wisconsin police departments are withdrawing from agreements to help bolster security at the Democratic National Convention.
2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION logo, graphic element on white
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Wisconsin police departments are withdrawing from agreements to send personnel to help bolster security at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month.

Police departments in Fond du Lac, Franklin and West Allis have backed out, with some of them citing Milwaukee’s recent orders barring the police use of tear gas and pepper spray at demonstrations.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the program is designed to bring about 1,000 officers from outside agencies to provide security at the convention, which starts Aug. 17.

The convention has been scaled down to a mostly virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic, with about 300 people expected to attend in-person. But police are still preparing for the possibility of large protests.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

