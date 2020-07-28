Packers’ receiver Funchess opts out of NFL season amid COVID-19 concerns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Bay Packers receiver Devin Funchess announced on social media Tuesday he is opting out of the upcoming NFL season.

Funchess posted a statement on Instagram saying his “closest family members have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand and for their and my own safety, I’ve decided to opt out of the upcoming NFL season.”

Funchess was signed to to a one-year deal with the Packers in the off-season.

