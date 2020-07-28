Police arrest thieves for stealing baby supplies, dragging expected father 20 feet through street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Verona police officers arrested Marleaka M. Jackson and Destiny S. Shanklin Monday after they stole packages of baby supplies from a couple’s front porch on Maple Grove Drive.

According to police, the victim and his pregnant wife were inside their home when they saw Jackson steal boxes of baby supplies and gifts from a recent baby shower from their porch. The 22-year-old suspect then threw the boxes into the front seat of his car and drove off with the expectant father grabbing at the window.

“Please stop, I have a kid on the way,” the expectant father plead with the driver of a car, police say. He was dragged about 20 feet before falling in the street.

The husband and his wife got the license plate number of the car and police soon pulled it over. Police say the husband had to be treated for road rash, an inured foot and a knew cut that required stitches.

The driver, Jackson, was tentatively charged with second degree reckless endangerment and theft. The 20-year-old passenger, Shanklin, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

