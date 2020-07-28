Police need community’s help identifying man who exposed himself to children at local Target

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit needs the community’s help in identifying a man who exposed himself to children in the toy area of the Target on Junction Rd.

Police say the incident took place on the afternoon of July 12. Surveillance footage shows the man drove a white sedan.

Exposure suspect's car (Madison Police Department)

If you recognize this man, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or by computer at P3Tips.com.

