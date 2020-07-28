Advertisement

Police, SWAT execute search warrant, arrest two Janesville residents

Foster and Cleveland
Foster and Cleveland(Rock County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Janesville residents were arrested Tuesday after the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team seized three firearms, cash and amphetamines from their home.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at 3303 Aurora Lane.

As a result, 37-year-old Deonte Lanell Foster was arrested for three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and 30-year-old Cerissa Ann Cleveland was arrested for possession of amphetamine near a park, a misdemeanor.

According to the sheriff’s office, Foster is being held in the Rock County Jail pending his court appearance on July 29 at 3:00 p.m. Cleveland was released with a court date of Sept. 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

