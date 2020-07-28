SILVER ALERT: Elderly man missing from Green Co. home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Thomas J. Lynch.

The 73-year-old left his home in Rural Browntown, Green County this morning to run some errands but has not returned.

Lynch is said to have short, grey hair, a goatee, mustache and missing his first finger on his right hand. He is white, 5′10′' and 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

Lynch is said to frequent South Wayne, WI, Winslow, IL and was recently at a family function in Janesville which may have caused him to head in that direction although his actual direction of travel is unknown.

He drives a 1999 black Ford Ranger with damage at the rear taillight.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Green County Sheriff’s Office at (608)-328-9501.

