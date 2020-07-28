Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Elderly man missing from Green Co. home

Thomas Lynch
Thomas Lynch(Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Thomas J. Lynch.

The 73-year-old left his home in Rural Browntown, Green County this morning to run some errands but has not returned.

Lynch is said to have short, grey hair, a goatee, mustache and missing his first finger on his right hand. He is white, 5′10′' and 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

Lynch is said to frequent South Wayne, WI, Winslow, IL and was recently at a family function in Janesville which may have caused him to head in that direction although his actual direction of travel is unknown.

He drives a 1999 black Ford Ranger with damage at the rear taillight.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Green County Sheriff’s Office at (608)-328-9501.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health debunks COVID-19 myths, urges public not to fall for “traps”

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
With myths circulating on social media and new research constantly emerging, University of Wisconsin Madison School of Medicine and Public Health is urging the public to think critically before liking, sharing or posting information surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Long-time SSM St. Mary’s Health Janesville volunteer celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A celebration would usually take place at the hospital, but due to COVID-19, the hospitals administrators showed up at his house to celebrate with balloons, cake and cards.

News

Madison Reading Project donates record-setting 35,000 books to Dane County children, families

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to a release issued Monday, 12,000 local children received books through the Madison Reading Project’s partnership with community organizations including Reach Dane, Boys/Girls Club of Dane County, Madison School & Community Recreation’s Art Cart and elementary schools for family pick-up.

News

Update: Schroeder Rd. gunfire occurred from inside moving car, MPD says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit says the gunshot victims in the Schroeder Rd./Chapel Hill shooting Saturday were traveling in a car when at least one gunman opened fire on them from inside another vehicle.

Latest News

News

Suspects arrested in attack on state senator during protests

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Chicago mayor: Wisconsin will be added to quarantine list later this week

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Dane Co. District Attorney calls out protesters demonstrating outside his home

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Dane County District Attorney shares details of protest outside his home

Updated: 3 hours ago

College

WIAC cancels fall conference seasons, championships

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is cancelling its conference seasons and championships in five fall sports and moving two others to the spring.

News

Madison Professional Police Officers' Association votes 'no confidence' against Mayor Rhodes-Conway

Updated: 3 hours ago