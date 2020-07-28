Advertisement

Three murals commissioned by city defaced in Downtown Madison

Local artists express frustration after finding their murals defaced on Sunday.
Local designers express frustration after finding their murals defaced in Downtown Madison.
Local designers express frustration after finding their murals defaced in Downtown Madison.
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Local artists expressed frustration after finding their murals defaced with spray paint in Downtown Madison on Sunday.

The city of Madison commissioned local artists to design the murals.

Michael Ford and Rafeeq Asad, Madison architectural designers, created a mural representing the death of George Floyd. Their mural is shown in the video being defaced.

"The officer had his knee on George Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 47 seconds, and what we wanted to do was put a tick mark for every single second," he said. "To also see the 526 missed opportunities to speak up and stop this injustice."

Ford says the mural was defaced twice: first on Thursday and again on Sunday.

“I was devastated. This was a mural that I risked COVID to come down here and paint, and I also brought my son too so he could see his dad’s first mural,” Ford said.

“It was just awful and upsetting.” Karin Wolf, city of Madison arts program administrator said.

Wolf confirmed a total of three murals were targeted.

“It adds a lot of insult to injury to have something that was so important, marked,” Wolf said. “It goes back to kindergarten actually, we don’t do face other people’s artwork.”

Madison Police said they are investigating the incident.

“We as a community need to have a very important dialogue about how we treat one another,” Wolf said.

“I’m hoping we can come together and redo the piece and do it bigger and better than we’ve done before,” Ford said.

Ford explained he plans to redo the piece on Thursday at 7 p.m and involve the community.

NBC15 reached out to the woman in the video, but we have not received a response yet.

