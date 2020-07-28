Update: Schroeder Rd. gunfire occurred from inside moving car, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit says the gunshot victims in the Schroeder Rd./Chapel Hill shooting Saturday were traveling in a car when at least one gunman opened fire on them from inside another vehicle.

In an updated incident report, police say the deceased victim, a 24-year-old man, was a passenger in the car, while the other victim, a 22-year-old man, was the driver. The 22-year-old remains hospitalized although he is expected to survive.

Police say 16 shell casings were recovered from the roadway where the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made.

The incident occurred on Saturday night on Madison’s west side.

Dane County dispatchers confirmed they received a call just after 9:30 p.m. to the 5900 block of Schroeder Road.

Madison Police responded and said they found two victims who were shot, one with life-threatening injuries. The other victim was in stable condition. Officers say they applied a tourniquet to one of the victims before EMS arrived. Both victims were taken to a local trauma hospital.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.