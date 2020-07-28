Advertisement

Wisconsin Dells Covid-19 testing event rescheduled

The new testing dates will be July 29 and July 30
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(KFYR-TV)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County Public Health is partnering with Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells to over 2 free days of COVID-19 drive-thru testing.

This event is for residents and workers in the Wisconsin Dells area. The new testing dates will be July 29 and July 30, from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm both days. The testing will be held in the parking lot of Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells, located at S 3214 Highway BD, Baraboo.

Sauk County is currently experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, with almost 65% of its total cases since the beginning of the pandemic occurring in the month of July.

