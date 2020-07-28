Advertisement

Wisconsin Democrats question federal agents’ Milwaukee role

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A group of Wisconsin Democrats are asking a federal prosecutor to clarify the role federal agents will play in Milwaukee in coming weeks.

Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley sent U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger a letter Tuesday asking a host of questions about the agents’ job, including whether they work crowd control and who will command them.

Krueger said last week the agents are coming to Milwaukee to help local investigators solve violent crimes as part of a national initiative known as Operation Legend. 

