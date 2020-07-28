Advertisement

Wisconsin surpasses 900 COVID-19 deaths, percent of positive cases drop

(Gray tv)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the numbers released by the Department of Health Service, the percent of positive COVID-19 cases has dropped again while statewide deaths passed 900 Tuesday.

According to the DHS daily tracker, the percent of positive COVID-19 cases dropped to 5.3 percent, the second lowest it’s been in two weeks. Of the 14,424 new people tested since Monday, 762 tested positive for the virus while 13,662 tested negative.

Number of people with COVID-19 tests results and the percent positive
Number of people with COVID-19 tests results and the percent positive(DHS)

This slight drop in positive tests caused the seven-day average of newly reported COVID-19 cases to drop below 900 for the first time in four days. As of Tuesday, the seven-day average of new positive cases is at 863.

New cases by day
New cases by day(DHS)

DHS reported 13 new deaths Tuesday, pushing total deaths in the state past 900.

DHS reports deaths are occurring the most in the 70-79 and 80-89 age groups, however young people are still susceptible to the virus and can experience severe symptoms and even death.

Cumulative deaths by day
Cumulative deaths by day(DHS)

Cases resulting in hospitalization are up 73 from Monday, with nine percent of cases resulting in hospitalization. According to DHS, 78.8 percent of people with COVID-19 have recovered, while 19.4 percent of cases are still active.

In total, 50,179 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded throughout the state of Wisconsin as of Tuesday.

