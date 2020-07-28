Worth a shot? Why some say they don’t plan to get a Covid-19 vaccination

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Health officials say a vaccine to prevent coronavirus is perhaps the best hope for ending the pandemic.

We asked NBC15 viewers on social media this question: Would you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available? Many said yes but an overwhelming number of people said no, they don’t plan to get vaccinated.

Some reasons include:

Uncertainty over the effectiveness of a vaccine

Making way for first responders and high risk patients to get vaccinated first

Concerned that the vaccine is a rushed effort

So what could this mean moving forward? Monday, an important step in the race for a vaccine was made.

Drug-maker Moderna and the National Institutes of Health announced they are moving forward with what is the largest COVID-19 vaccine study so far.

President Trump spoke about the potential for COVID vaccines while at an event in Morrisville, NC Monday.

“Operation Warp Speed, our historic initiative to develop tests, manufacture and deliver a vaccine in record time,” he said.

Moderna is entering phase three of clinical trials which the president says is the final stage before approval. But when a vaccine is ready, will people get vaccinated?

“I’ve heard anywhere around 30-35 percent of people across the country indicated that they may not take the vaccine if available...largely the concern is over safety,” said Dr. Jon Temte, associate dean for public health and community engagement at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Temte says for life to return to the way it was pre-pandemic, at least 65 percent of the population needs to be immune from the virus.

“We get that by either coming down with covid and recovering or being vaccinated,” he says if that doesn’t happen, we’ll have disruptions to society, our economy and daily lives as we have during the pandemic.

There are many vaccine trials underway, including at UW. Dr. Temte says he doesn’t expect a vaccine to be ready and available until sometime next year at the earliest.

