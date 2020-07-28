Advertisement

Worth a shot? Why some say they don’t plan to get a Covid-19 vaccination

Health officials say a vaccine to prevent coronavirus is perhaps the best hope for ending the pandemic.
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(Associated Press)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Health officials say a vaccine to prevent coronavirus is perhaps the best hope for ending the pandemic.

We asked NBC15 viewers on social media this question: Would you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available? Many said yes but an overwhelming number of people said no, they don’t plan to get vaccinated.

Some reasons include:

  • Uncertainty over the effectiveness of a vaccine
  • Making way for first responders and high risk patients to get vaccinated first
  • Concerned that the vaccine is a rushed effort

So what could this mean moving forward? Monday, an important step in the race for a vaccine was made.

Drug-maker Moderna and the National Institutes of Health announced they are moving forward with what is the largest COVID-19 vaccine study so far.

President Trump spoke about the potential for COVID vaccines while at an event in Morrisville, NC Monday.

“Operation Warp Speed, our historic initiative to develop tests, manufacture and deliver a vaccine in record time,” he said.

Moderna is entering phase three of clinical trials which the president says is the final stage before approval. But when a vaccine is ready, will people get vaccinated?

“I’ve heard anywhere around 30-35 percent of people across the country indicated that they may not take the vaccine if available...largely the concern is over safety,” said Dr. Jon Temte, associate dean for public health and community engagement at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Temte says for life to return to the way it was pre-pandemic, at least 65 percent of the population needs to be immune from the virus.

“We get that by either coming down with covid and recovering or being vaccinated,” he says if that doesn’t happen, we’ll have disruptions to society, our economy and daily lives as we have during the pandemic.

There are many vaccine trials underway, including at UW. Dr. Temte says he doesn’t expect a vaccine to be ready and available until sometime next year at the earliest.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Part time jobs turn essential for teens on the front lines

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
For two local teens, their after school and part time jobs have turned into essential work due to the coronavirus, putting them on the front lines serving their community.

News

SILVER ALERT: Elderly man missing from Green Co. home

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The 73-year-old left his home in Rural Browntown, Green County this morning to run some errands but has not returned.

News

UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health debunks COVID-19 myths, urges public not to fall for “traps”

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
With myths circulating on social media and new research constantly emerging, University of Wisconsin Madison School of Medicine and Public Health is urging the public to think critically before liking, sharing or posting information surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Lost COVID-19 test: Sun Prairie woman says health workers couldn’t find her test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
'I didn’t understand how that could happen,' a Sun Prairie woman said after healthcare workers said her COVID-19 test was lost.

Latest News

News

Long-time SSM St. Mary’s Health Janesville volunteer celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A celebration would usually take place at the hospital, but due to COVID-19, the hospitals administrators showed up at his house to celebrate with balloons, cake and cards.

Coronavirus

Woman claims COVID-19 test was lost

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Sun Prairie woman says health officials told her they lost her COVID-19 test. It was found a few days later, and she got her results.

Coronavirus

Public Health explains delays in Dane Co. COVID-19 test results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
After a 17,000 test backlog, public health data expert breaks down how backlogs happen.

News

Madison Reading Project donates record-setting 35,000 books to Dane County children, families

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to a release issued Monday, 12,000 local children received books through the Madison Reading Project’s partnership with community organizations including Reach Dane, Boys/Girls Club of Dane County, Madison School & Community Recreation’s Art Cart and elementary schools for family pick-up.

News

Update: Schroeder Rd. gunfire occurred from inside moving car, MPD says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit says the gunshot victims in the Schroeder Rd./Chapel Hill shooting Saturday were traveling in a car when at least one gunman opened fire on them from inside another vehicle.

News

Suspects arrested in attack on state senator during protests

Updated: 3 hours ago