Beautiful end of the week and July

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A boundary sags southward as high pressure settles in for the end of the week. This will bring a beautiful stretch of weather through the end of the month. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees and overnight lows around 60 degrees. Saturday will start off nice, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next weathermaker.

This will be a cold front Saturday night and through the day Sunday. This will bring the return of storm chances across the area. This boundary will slow and may stall out near the area next week. This will keep at least the chance of a shower through midweek. Temperatures will be much cooler and below normal. Highs are expected into the middle 70s with overnight lows into the middle 50s.

