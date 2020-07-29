Advertisement

City of Monona combines all Aug. 11 polling places with public health emergency in mind

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona announced Tuesday that due to COVID-19, all polling places for the Aug. 11 partisan primary election will be combined.

All voters in ward one through 10 who wish to cast a ballot in person can do so at the Monona Community Center Main Hall, 1011 Nichols Road. They typical polling location, St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, will now be closed.

The City of Monona reminds voters that on election day, masks will be required, social distancing will be enforced and everyone should be prepared to wait as a limited number of voters will be allowed inside.

Voters are also encouraged to bring their own blue or black pen, to minimize discussion and to have your photo ID ready.

