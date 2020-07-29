Advertisement

Court upholds ruling against former Brendan Dassey attorney

A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld a ruling that the former attorney for a man whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” violated a harassment restraining order against him.

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted into court for his sentencing in Manitowoc, Wis. The Netflix documentary series &amp;ldquo;Making a Murderer&amp;rdquo; tells the story of a Wisconsin man wrongly convicted of sexual assault only to be accused, along with his nephew, of killing a photographer two years after being released. Steven Avery and his then 17-year-old nephew Dassey were accused of killing Teresa Halbach, a photographer who visited the Avery family salvage yard to take photos of a minivan on Halloween and was never seen alive again. (Herald Times Reporter/Eric Young via AP, Pool) (KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld a ruling that the former attorney for a man whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” violated a harassment restraining order against him.

The restraining order against Len Kachinsky was issued in 2018 when he was a municipal court judge in the village of Fox Crossing.

Kachinsky had previously served as an attorney for Brendan Dassey, who was convicted along with his uncle of killing Teresa Halbach in 2005.

The appeals court upheld a Winnebago County Circuit Court ruling lsat year finding that Kachinsky violated the restraining order.

