Drive-thru absentee voting available in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) -- Voters don’t have to leave their vehicles to vote in the primary election in Eau Claire.

City officials have set up drive-thru service for absentee voters in the parking lot behind City Hall in order to reduce contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting started Tuesday and will run weekdays through Aug. 7. Wisconsin’s partisan primary is Aug. 11.

City officials say people do not need to arrive in a vehicle to vote in the parking lot, they can also walk up and cast their ballot.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.