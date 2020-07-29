Emergency crews respond to water rescue at Mirror Lake

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews are reportedly working a water rescue at Mirror Lake, in the Wisconsin Dells.

Around 6 p.m., Sauk Co. authorities told NBC15 News that they were called to the lake approximately a half-hour earlier and were still on the scene.

They did not say how many people were involved in the rescue, nor have they said how the incident occurred.

This is a developing story. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

