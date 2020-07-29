Get your favorite Wisconsin State Fair foods delivered

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get the taste of Wisconsin delivered right to your door with the new Wisconsin Products Pavilion Box.

For $68 plus shipping you can receive a caramel apple making kit, locally sourced coffee, goat cheese macaroni and cheese, kettle corn, Usinger sausage, maple syrup and more. All products are from local food producers around Wisconsin.

“For us really, our company has always been about telling the story of food producers in the state of Wisconsin. And this box really allows us to continue that mission even though we’re not doing it in person with tours. It’s allowing us to bring it right to people’s doorsteps so they can eat it in the convenience of their homes,” Theresa Nemetz, Founder of Milwaukee Food and City Tours, said.

The deadline to buy one the boxes is August 5. The boxes will be shipped on August 6 through the 16, the previously scheduled date for the state fair. For those of you craving the state fair cream puffs there is a traveling cream puff sale going on throughout the state. You can secure cream puffs for yourself on August 12th at the Festival Foods location in Verona.

“People are so excited to still be able to have part of that fair tradition to be able to send to people we’ve had really positive feedback and we’re hearing from people that are shipping it across the nation that it’s about this memory to be able to go to the fair during this pandemic,” Nemetz said.

