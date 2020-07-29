Illinois man sentenced to 54 months after failing to update sex offender registration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 54 months behind bars after failing to update his sex offender registration and absconding from federal supervision, according to a press release from Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Wednesday.

Forty-four-year-old Raynaldo Mendez was required to register as a sex offender due to two Illinois sexual assault convictions, according to a press release. At the time Mendez failed to update his registration, he was serving a term of supervised release in connection to a 2006 federal drug offense.

The press release states that Mendez is currently serving time in prison for sexually assaulting a minor in 2017 in Wisconsin. Sentencing Judge Conley ordered the sentences imposed on Wednesday are to immediately follow the one he is currently serving.

Mendez’s failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements resulted in a sentencing of 30 months in federal prison, along with an additional 24 months for revocation of his federal supervised release. Mendez will be under 10 years of supervision following his release.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.