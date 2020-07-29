Advertisement

Illinois man sentenced to 54 months after failing to update sex offender registration

His failure resulted in a sentencing of 30 months in federal prison, and 24 months for revocation of his federal supervised release
(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 54 months behind bars after failing to update his sex offender registration and absconding from federal supervision, according to a press release from Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Wednesday.

Forty-four-year-old Raynaldo Mendez was required to register as a sex offender due to two Illinois sexual assault convictions, according to a press release. At the time Mendez failed to update his registration, he was serving a term of supervised release in connection to a 2006 federal drug offense.

The press release states that Mendez is currently serving time in prison for sexually assaulting a minor in 2017 in Wisconsin. Sentencing Judge Conley ordered the sentences imposed on Wednesday are to immediately follow the one he is currently serving.

Mendez’s failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements resulted in a sentencing of 30 months in federal prison, along with an additional 24 months for revocation of his federal supervised release. Mendez will be under 10 years of supervision following his release.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'Everyday Heroes-Madison' letter project

Updated: moments ago
Courtesy: Erin O'Neill

Coronavirus

Employee at Dane County Job Center tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
An employee at Dane County’s Job Center has tested positive for COVID-19 and several others determined to have come in contact with that person have been sent home to quarantine.

Crime

Madison man arrested after alleged domestic violence and highway chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call reporting a domestic violence incident on a highway that led to a car chase and crash Wednesday morning.

Local

Madison College creates a scholarship in honor of George Floyd

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison Area Technical College announced Tuesday that it established a scholarship for Black students in honor of George Floyd.

Latest News

News

Better Business Bureau warns scammers now use coronavirus to steal

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Emergency crews respond to water rescue at Mirror Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Emergency crews are reportedly working a water rescue at Mirror Lake, in the Wisconsin Dells.

News

Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator during protests

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Young teen reports suspicious person making sexual innuendos

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a teenage girl reported an encounter with a suspicious person late Wednesday morning.

Weather Headlines

Summer temperatures are on the climb

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Climate change is causing summer temperatures to be on the increase.

News

Scammers use fear surrounding COVID-19 to trick consumers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
People over the age of 18 are getting duped by scammers using the fear surrounding the coronavirus to trick people into giving them money, according to the BBB.