Kohl’s joins list of stores closing on Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Add Kohl’s to the list of companies that plan to stay closed on Thanksgiving as opposed to kicking off their Black Friday sales a day early.

The Menomonee Falls-based department store announced Wednesday that its close its stores on Turkey Day, noting that the retailer expects customers to begin their holiday shopping earlier this year. They also expect more people to shop online instead, or to take advantage of alternatives, like curbside pickup.

“(A)s we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors,” Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic and changing trends among their customers, multiple retailers who had opened for what amounted to Back Friday Eve sales in recent years have stated they won’t do so this year.

Among the companies whose employees will get Thanksgiving off this year are Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.