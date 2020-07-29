Madison College creates a scholarship in honor of George Floyd

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Area Technical College announced Tuesday that it established a scholarship for Black students in honor of George Floyd.

The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship will be available to Black students studying at Madison College through the Madison College Foundation scholarship process.

Madison College said they created the scholarship in collaboration with the Madison College Foundation and with the help of an inaugural gift from President, Dr. Jack E. Daniels, III.

According to the official announcement, the scholarship was created in solidarity with the nation’s colleges and universities coming together to support the Black community and racial equity.

