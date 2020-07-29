Advertisement

Madison man arrested after alleged domestic violence and highway chase

The driver attempted to escape and eventually crashed into nearby trees
(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County deputies responded to a report of domestic violence on a highway that led to a chase and crash Wednesday morning, according to an official press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office said the domestic violence incident was reportedly on US 151 near County Highway C in the Town of Trenton. After the incident, a woman exited the car and the man driving left the area, traveling south on US 151.

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the vehicle on US 151 near County Highway G and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle allegedly fled south on County Highway G, striking and damaging a motorcycle near County Highway S.

The vehicle then continued to travel south at high speeds, driving in the wrong lane of traffic. The vehicle eventually failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Beaver Dam Street and Mill Street, driving into a lawn and crashing into nearby trees.

The driver exited his car and attempted to escape on foot, but was arrested by responding deputies just a short distance from his car. The driver was identified as 40-year-old Equon Hopkins of Madison.

Deputies also learned that Hopkins had recently been released from Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun after serving time in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Prison System.

Hopkins was treated for minor injuries at Columbus Hospital as a result of the crash.

Hopkins was booked into the Dodge County Jail, and deputies say charges are being requested for Eluding an Officer, Hit and Run Attended Vehicle, Endangering Safety by Reckless Driving and Domestic Battery.

