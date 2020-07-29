Madison police officer celebrated for saving infant’s life

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A three-month old baby is back home with her mother Wednesday thanks to the Madison Police Dept. office who is being credited with saving the little girl’s life.

East District Officer Andy Deuchars rushed to a home on Jupiter Drive around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after the infant’s mother called for help, saying her three-month-old baby was not breathing, according to an MPD incident report. The baby’s mom, whose name was not released, was already outside with her daughter as he arrived.

The mother was “very frantic, and crying,” he recounted. In his report, Deuchars wrote, “I immediately observed (the baby), whose eyes appeared like they were bulging out of their sockets ... was not making any sounds ... and appeared very rigid in (her mother’s) arms.”

After asking if he could take the baby, Deuchars described what happened next, saying he placed her “over on her belly, cradling her head in my left hand, while her body ran along my left arm. I delivered five back blows between her shoulder blades.”

Then, using two fingers, Deuchars gave her a several chest compressions. A few more back blows and the little girl started crying, MPD report stated, adding that she had appeared to spit up some baby formula.

Madison Fire Dept. paramedics were then able to take the infant to the hospital where she could be checked out.

MPD noted Officer Deuchars will be nominated for a departmental lifesaving award.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.