Advertisement

Madison police officer celebrated for saving infant’s life

Ofc. Andy Deushars will be nominated for a lifesaving award for saving the three-month-old
Madison Police Officer Andy Deuchars holds a puppy who was being trained as a service dog as part of the Dogs in Vests program.
Madison Police Officer Andy Deuchars holds a puppy who was being trained as a service dog as part of the Dogs in Vests program.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A three-month old baby is back home with her mother Wednesday thanks to the Madison Police Dept. office who is being credited with saving the little girl’s life.

East District Officer Andy Deuchars rushed to a home on Jupiter Drive around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after the infant’s mother called for help, saying her three-month-old baby was not breathing, according to an MPD incident report. The baby’s mom, whose name was not released, was already outside with her daughter as he arrived.

The mother was “very frantic, and crying,” he recounted. In his report, Deuchars wrote, “I immediately observed (the baby), whose eyes appeared like they were bulging out of their sockets ... was not making any sounds ... and appeared very rigid in (her mother’s) arms.”

After asking if he could take the baby, Deuchars described what happened next, saying he placed her “over on her belly, cradling her head in my left hand, while her body ran along my left arm. I delivered five back blows between her shoulder blades.”

Then, using two fingers, Deuchars gave her a several chest compressions. A few more back blows and the little girl started crying, MPD report stated, adding that she had appeared to spit up some baby formula.

Madison Fire Dept. paramedics were then able to take the infant to the hospital where she could be checked out.

MPD noted Officer Deuchars will be nominated for a departmental lifesaving award.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Wisconsin National Guard “Red Arrow” soldiers return to U.S. after Afghanistan deployment

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
About 200 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers are on their way back to the Badger State after returning from a year-long deployment to Afghanistan.

Crime

White man charged after allegedly hitting Black woman with truck

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A white man was charged with a felony Wednesday after he allegedly struck a Black women with his pickup truck in downtown Madison .

Education

SAT/ACT test scores now optional for UW-Madison applicants this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison will not require SAT / ACT standardized tests from prospective students this year, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 climb Wednesday, but remain under recent trend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Wednesday remained under the weekly average, despite an increase of more than 100 confirmed cases over the previous day.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wisconsin counties, cities face ‘difficult’ mask decisions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
Wisconsin’s cities and counties are struggling with whether and how to enact local mask mandates in the absence of a statewide order, members of the state’s business community were told Wednesday.

State

Court upholds ruling against former Brendan Dassey attorney

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld a ruling that the former attorney for a man whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” violated a harassment restraining order against him.

Crime

Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator during protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors charged two Madison women Wednesday with attacking a Wisconsin state senator during a chaotic night of violence outside the state Capitol last month.

State

Prosecutors: Agents in Milwaukee will probe crimes, not bust protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee, Cleveland and Detroit are working to dispel concerns that federal agents headed to their cities will work to solve violent crimes and not break up protests.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago

Crime

MPD: 40yo accused of sexually abusing children he knew

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly sexually abusing two children that he knew.