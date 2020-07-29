Advertisement

Man accused in attack outside Woodman’s facing hate crime charges

David Lythjohan
David Lythjohan(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Allie Purser
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused in an attack on a family outside a Madison grocery store is facing hate crime charges.

According to court records filed Tuesday, David Lythjohan is charged with battery, disorderly conduct, and two counts of child abuse. All four now have hate crime modifiers.

After Lythjohan’s arrest earlier this month, the Madison Police Department revealed that the 65-year-old allegedly opened a Black woman’s car door and attacked her in the Woodman’s parking lot on the east side. The woman later revealed to officers that Lythjohan also hit at least one of her children and used racial slurs during the incident.

Lythjohan told officers that he was upset with the woman because her car was blocking him from pulling out of a parking space. He denied punching the woman to police.

At the time of the attack, Lythjohan was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct. A petition started shortly afterward called for him to be charged with a hate crime.

His initial appearance in court is set for August 13.

