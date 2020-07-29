MPD: 40yo accused of sexually abusing children he knew

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly sexually abusing two children that he knew.

According to the Madison Police Dept., one of its officers arrested Esgar Leal around 9:20 p.m. after finding him in a parked car along W. Wingra Drive.

Leal was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, physical abuse of a child, and child enticement.

MPD’s Special Victims Unit is still investigating his case and anyone with information about Leal is ask to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6015 or by going online to P3Tips.com.

