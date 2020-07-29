Advertisement

MPD: 40yo accused of sexually abusing children he knew

The suspect was arrested Tuesday night
Esgar Leal
Esgar Leal(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly sexually abusing two children that he knew.

According to the Madison Police Dept., one of its officers arrested Esgar Leal around 9:20 p.m. after finding him in a parked car along W. Wingra Drive.

Leal was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, physical abuse of a child, and child enticement.

MPD’s Special Victims Unit is still investigating his case and anyone with information about Leal is ask to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6015 or by going online to P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Name released of Madison man killed in weekend shooting

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 24-year-old Madison man who died after a weekend shooting on the west side of Madison.

Local

Name released of man who died in Juneau Co. apartment

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Authorities in Juneau County continue to investigate the death of a 40-year-old man last Friday.

Consumer

Kohl’s joins list of stores closing on Thanksgiving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Add Kohl’s to the list of companies that plan to stay closed on Thanksgiving as opposed to kicking off their Black Friday sales a day early.

Crime

Two arrested after search of Janesville home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Two people were arrested Tuesday after members of the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant at a Janesville home.

Latest News

State

Drive-thru absentee voting available in Eau Claire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
City officials say people do not need to arrive in a vehicle to vote in the parking lot, they can also walk up and cast their ballot.

Consumer

Kwik Trip buys Madison-based Stop-N-Go chain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A large Wisconsin-based convenience store has snatched up the three dozen Stop-N-Go stores that dot southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

News

Man accused in attack outside Woodman’s facing hate crime charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Court records filed Tuesday show that all of David Lythjohan's charges now have hate crime modifiers.

News

Milwaukee man faces federal arson charges in unrest burning

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal grand jury has indicted a Milwaukee man on arson charges stemming from a home that was set on fire during unrest last month.

News

University of Wisconsin Hospitals ranked No. 1 for ninth year in a row

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
For the ninth year in a row, University of Wisconsin Hospitals, including University Hospital and UW Health at the American Center, have been ranked #1 by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals.”

News

Chicago quarantine

Updated: 13 hours ago