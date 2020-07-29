MPD responds to shots fired on Burke Rd, Congress Ave intersection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police responded to reported shots fired near the intersection of Burke Rd and Congress Ave Tuesday afternoon.

Police say two vehicles were involved the incident and there were no injuries reported.

Buildings in the area were checked for property damage however nothing was found.

Police believe this is an isolated event and there appears to be no continued threat to the Madison community.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.