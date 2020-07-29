Name released of Madison man killed in weekend shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 24-year-old Madison man who died after a weekend shooting on the west side of Madison.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the man, identified as Maurice R. Bowman Jr., was the passenger in a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when at least one other person opened fire from another vehicle near the intersection of Schroeder Rd. and Chapel Hill Rd.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found Bowman and the driver of the car in which he was riding both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital where Bowman later died. The Medical Examiner’s Office noted its preliminary investigation indicated Bowman died from homicidal firearm violence.

The driver, whose name has not been released, is expected to survive.

MPD noted investigators found 16 shell casings in the area of the shootings. No arrests have been made at this time and police have not released any information about possible suspects.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

