Name released of man who died in Juneau Co. apartment

Authorities have not said how he died
Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF NECEDAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Juneau County continue to investigate the death of a 40-year-old man last Friday.

On Wednesday, the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office released his name, identifying the man as Jaime Anderson. Investigators have not said how he died and they are still trying to determine the reason for his death.

According to Sheriff Brent Oleson, Anderson was found unresponsive around 7:30 p.m. Friday when members of the Sheriff’s Office and Camp Douglas Rescue responded to an apartment in the Village of Necedah.

Emergency crews conducted life-saving measures, however Anderswon was pronounced dead at the scene.

