New COVID-19 climb Wednesday, but remain under recent trend

Five new deaths were reported
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Wednesday remained under the weekly average, despite an increase of more than 100 confirmed cases over the previous day.

The Dept. of Health Services daily tracker showed the state tallied 870 more cases, up from the 762 reported on Tuesday. It’s the third day in a row that the number of new cases was below 900, as opposed to the prior six days when new cases topped 950 five times.

Wednesday’s total slid in just under the seven-day rolling average of 886, which did increase slightly over the previous day because the latest number replaced the 712 recorded this time last week, DHS reported.

In all, nearly 15,000 tests were included in the latest report. That drove the number of people tested in the Badger State since the pandemic began past 900,000. Of those, more than 51,000 have come back positive and over 850,000 were negative, DHS totals show.

The report states 9,704 of the cases (19%) remain active.

Five new deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus to 911, or 1.8 percent of the confirmed cases. Of those who tested positive, 4,539 of them had to be hospitalized at one time or another.

