New survey: 86.4 percent of UW-Madison workers uncomfortable with university’s fall reopening plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to a new survey, UW-Madison workers are uncomfortable with the university’s plan to reopen in the fall and bring students back to campus amid the current public health crisis.

Of those who took the survey, 86.4 percent reported feeling wither extremely uncomfortable or uncomfortable.

Over 400 UW-Madison workers took the survey – conducted by the United Faculty and Academic Staff and the Teaching Assistants Association – between June 30 and July 15. Most were graduate workers or academic staff.

Bus takers – accounting for more than half of respondents -- and graduate student workers reported being the least comfortable with returning to campus.

Those who believe personal protective equipment is being provided for their campus work reported feeling more comfortable, however this represents only nine percent of respondents.

The top health and safety concerns of those who took the survey include the health of students and their willingness to follow safety restrictions, prevention measures, campus working and living conditions, the impact on the wider community and the impact on individuals.

Twenty-six percent of respondents said a vaccine would make them feel safer on campus, while other common responses included moving classes online, restricting the number of people on campus or maintaining lower levels of infection overall.

