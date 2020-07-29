Police investigate double armed robbery in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton police responded to two related armed robberies Tuesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to a robbery that occurred at 1425 Wisconsin Dells Parkway around 3:00 p.m. The suspects were described as two black males in their 20′s. They brandished firearms and demanded cash before fleeing on foot prior to police arrival.

According to police they were directed to the west of the business as that was the direction the suspects were headed. As officers were setting a perimeter to search for the suspects they received a second call for an armed robbery at 923 Wisconsin Dells Parkway.

The suspects fled the scene again before officers arrived. It was later determined the suspects involved were the same ones involved in the earlier incident, police say.

Police say the suspects were more violent in the second incident, however, striking two victims with the firearm. The victims were treated by Dells-Delton EMS but refused to be transferred to a nearby hospital, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.