Advertisement

Prosecutors: Agents in Milwaukee will probe crimes, not bust protests

U.S. Atty. in Milwaukee insisted the agents will be trained investigators and not “beat cops.”
Attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.
Attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee, Cleveland and Detroit are working to dispel concerns that federal agents headed to their cities will work to solve violent crimes and not break up protests.

Matthew Krueger, the U.S. attorney in Milwaukee, said during a news conference Wednesday that the agents will work side-by-side with local and state task forces as part of Operation Legend, a national initiative launched in December to combat violent crime.

He insisted the agents will be trained investigators and not “beat cops.”

Questions have swirled about the agents’ mission since President Donald Trump sent federal agents to Portland, Oregon, to protect federal property in the city. Critics say the agents have overstepped their mandate and abused their power.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 climb Wednesday, but remain under recent trend

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Wednesday remained under the weekly average, despite an increase of more than 100 confirmed cases over the previous day.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin counties, cities face ‘difficult’ mask decisions

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
Wisconsin’s cities and counties are struggling with whether and how to enact local mask mandates in the absence of a statewide order, members of the state’s business community were told Wednesday.

State

Court upholds ruling against former Brendan Dassey attorney

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld a ruling that the former attorney for a man whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” violated a harassment restraining order against him.

Crime

Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator during protests

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors charged two Madison women Wednesday with attacking a Wisconsin state senator during a chaotic night of violence outside the state Capitol last month.

Latest News

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

MPD: 40yo accused of sexually abusing children he knew

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly sexually abusing two children that he knew.

Crime

Name released of Madison man killed in weekend shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 24-year-old Madison man who died after a weekend shooting on the west side of Madison.

Local

Name released of man who died in Juneau Co. apartment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Authorities in Juneau County continue to investigate the death of a 40-year-old man last Friday.

Consumer

Kohl’s joins list of stores closing on Thanksgiving

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Add Kohl’s to the list of companies that plan to stay closed on Thanksgiving as opposed to kicking off their Black Friday sales a day early.

Crime

Two arrested after search of Janesville home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Two people were arrested Tuesday after members of the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant at a Janesville home.