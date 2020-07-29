Advertisement

Rain pushes out ahead of a beautiful second half of week

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A weak cold front will swing through the area tonight. This will bring some scattered showers and storms. While severe weather chances remain very low, there could be a few gustier winds and heavy downpours. Rain totals look to be a tenth to a quarter of an inch, although locally heavier totals are possible. Rain should push out early Wednesday with just a remaining sprinkle possible by late day.

Temperatures will be very seasonable as we move through the final days of July. Highs expected to be into the lower 80s with overnight lows around the 60 degree mark. Humidity levels will also be on the lower side of things. Comfortable conditions hand around into the weekend, but we will track a new round of wet weather. Scattered showers and storms will return on Sunday. This will bring even cooler temperatures by early next week with highs dipping into the upper 70s!

