Sheriff’s office investigates scammers who pressed two homeowners out of over $15,000 combined

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two homeowners were pressured into paying over $15,000 combined by scammers offering asphalt services.

According to a release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to calls in the towns of Cross Plains and Springdale Monday for reports of scammers going door to door offering asphalt services but then demanding inflated prices after completing their work

The suspects are described as a man and a woman in their 50′s, accompanied by a younger male, possibly in his late teens. Officials say they are driving a white Ford pick-up truck with a white tank in the bed of the truck.

Police say the homeowners in both instances felt pressured to pay the bill despite it not being the price they had agreed upon.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that crews going door-to-door offering asphalt work or other odd jobs are often scammers using substandard materials.

They often tell the homeowner that they will offer them a “deal” because they have leftover material or are doing other jobs in the area. Oftentimes they target the elderly and only stay in the area a short time.

If you have an incident you’d like to report, please call the non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345.

