Advertisement

Summer temperatures are on the climb

Average summer temperatures in Madison, Wisconsin have warmed by 2.1 degrees since 1970.
Average summer temperatures in Madison, Wisconsin have warmed by 2.1 degrees since 1970.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This summer is one of the warmer ones we have had in several years across southern Wisconsin, especially July. More and more days are seeing above normal afternoon highs along with humidity levels that are more typical of the south. More moisture is leading to more storms and heavier downpours with 2020 on pace to be one of the wettest on record again. A trend that may become the new normal for southern Wisconsin summers. Since 1970, average summer temperatures in Madison have climbed by 2.1 degrees.

Our partners at Climate Central looked at average summer temperatures, 94% (228) of the 242 cities analyzed recorded an increase, including 101 (42%) cities that warmed by more than 2℉ since 1970. This warming trend is also reflected in the change in individual summer days above normal, with 93% (226) of cities recording an increase since 1970 and 74% (179) of cities with an increase of a week or more. The top 30 stations with the greatest increases, all recording more than a month of additional days above normal, were concentrated in the southern United States一particularly in the Southeast and Texas.

While it’s usually summer high temperatures and record-breaking heat that get the most attention, summer nights are warming faster than summer days. Analyzing low temperatures, 53% (128 of 242) recorded a rise of more than 2℉, on average, since 1970. Madison saw a dramatic increase in average overnight temperatures with a 5.1 degree increase. Overnight low temperatures can offer a vital reprieve during extreme heat一allowing the body to recover and the environment to cool down. This cooling effect is particularly necessary in urban environments, which hold more heat and have fewer trees to provide shading and evapotranspiration. However, while heat exposure may be greater in urban areas, many social factors like age, income, health status and social isolation may make rural populations more vulnerable一particularly in regions that are relatively unaccustomed to extreme heat and have less access to air conditioning.

Overnight lows in Madison, Wisconsin have warmed by an average of 5.1 degrees during the summer since 1970
Overnight lows in Madison, Wisconsin have warmed by an average of 5.1 degrees during the summer since 1970(WMTV)

Summer heat can also contribute to poor air quality, often accompanied by air stagnation which traps harmful pollutants. While we learned about temporary reductions in air pollution due to COVID-19, these improvements will not last as businesses reopen and the heat kicks in. Longer-term solutions are necessary to provide lasting benefits which can help us to slow climate change as well as adapt to the impacts. Adding green spaces to act as cooling centers and improving the energy efficiency of buildings are just some of the climate solutions at our fingertips.

METHODOLOGY

Analyses used 1970-2019 data from the Applied Climate Information System. Displayed trend lines are based on a mathematical linear regression. The number of spring days above normal was calculated using the 1981-2010 NOAA/NCEI normals. Climate Central’s local analyses include 244 stations. However, for data summaries based on linear trends, only 242 stations are included due to large data gaps in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Wheeling, W. Va.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

How field crops impact our humidity levels

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Crops give off moisture which help to create the oppressive humidity levels we have been seeing.

Weather Headlines

“First Alert Days” issued this weekend

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures head into the 90s this weekend with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather - Heavy rain possible Sunday night - Monday

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Our next big weather maker will bring in a round of heavy rain and storms Sunday night through Monday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert - Stormy start to Father's Day weekend

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Scattered showers and storms could impact your Father's Day weekend plans on Saturday.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Stormy Father's Day Weekend

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
Several rounds of wet weather expected, but it won't be a weekend washout.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Earth Continues To Warm

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
Across the country, our states are still warming—with impacts that deepen social inequalities.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Air Quality Advisory Issued

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
Stagnant and warm air is to blame for increased ozone precursors.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Wet Father's Day Weekend

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
On and off rain could leave up to an inch behind.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Beautiful, but cooler weekend ahead

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
Mostly sunny skies with highs into the lower 70s.

First Alert Weather

Southern Wisconsin prepares for possible flash flooding

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Several counties are bracing for heavy rain from Tropical Storm Cristobal.