Two arrested after search of Janesville home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Tuesday after members of the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant at a Janesville home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cerissa Ann Cleveland and Deonte Lanell Foster, were booked into the Rock Co. Jail after investigators raided their home, in the 3300 block of Aurora Lane.

Foster, 37, faces allegations of three counts of felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Cleveland, 30, is accused of a misdemeanor count of possession of amphetamine near a park and has since been released. She is due back in court in September.

Sheriff Troy Knudson reported that its officers located three firearms and amphetamines during the search.

