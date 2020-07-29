University of Wisconsin Hospitals ranked No. 1 for ninth year in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the ninth year in a row, University of Wisconsin Hospitals, including University Hospital and UW Health at the American Center, have been ranked #1 by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals.”

According to a release issued Tuesday, more than 4,000 hospital were surveyed with University of Wisconsin Hospital coming out on top.

In addition, University of Wisconsin Hospitals saw six medical and surgical specialties ranked among the best in the nation: Ear Nose and Throat, Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Gynecology, Neurology and Neurosurgery, and Orthopedics. Five additional medical and surgical specialties were rated as high performing; Cancer, Cardiology and Heart Surgery, Nephrology, Pulmonary and Lung Surgery, and Urology.

“This ranking reflects our continued commitment to excellence at UW Health,” said Alan Kaplan, MD, CEO of UW Health. “As we strive for continual improvement of patient care, particularly in these uncertain and challenging times, I’m proud of the remarkable work our providers and staff do to make this recognition a reality.”

According to the release, UW Hospital and Clinics (505 beds) and UW Health at The American Center (56 beds) are part of the UW Health system, which also includes American Family Children’s Hospital; the Carbone Cancer Center and six regional cancer centers; SwedishAmerican in Rockford and Belvidere, Illinois; the UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital, and an affiliation with UnityPoint Health-Meriter.

