U.S. Marshalls arrest Madison man for several violent crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Marshalls arrested an 18-year-old Madison man accused of several violent crimes against women Monday afternoon.

The Madison Police Department’s Gang Unit, Special Victims Unit and several detectives have been involved in cases surrounding Sir Emarion M. Tucker who has been linked to three violent attacks, two of which happened while he was arrested and released on bail for the first incident. Tucker has been transferred to the Dane County Jail.

In the first incident, Tucker allegedly went into a 43-year-old woman’s window in September 2018, demanded money and then sexually assaulted her.

After his arrest, he was charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery and burglary.

There was also a warrant for his arrest for an attempted sexual assault in May, where he allegedly punched and robbed a woman. The victim reported a man pulled her into a dimly lit area off Radcliffe Dr. and took her money. She was able to escape after multiple cars drove up.

Tucker is also accused of a robbery in the parking lot of a Walgreen’s, in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Rd. The 77-year-old victim told investigators a man came up to her window asking for directions.

After she rolled down her window to speak with him, the suspect allegedly reached into the vehicle and unlocked the door. He started punching her in the face and told her to start driving. The woman said she refused and started honking her horn, at which point the man fled.

