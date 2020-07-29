Advertisement

White man charged after allegedly hitting Black woman with truck

A white man was charged with a felony Wednesday after he allegedly struck a Black woman with his pickup truck in downtown Madison on June 21.
Brendan Oneil (source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Brendan Oneil (source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)(WMTV)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
According to online court records, Brendan J. O’Neil was charged with felony hit and run involving injury in Dane County Court. O’Neil was not charged with a hate crime, the records indicated.

Madison police say on June 21, O’Neil was driving in the area of University Avenue and Frances Street intersection around 2:30 a.m. when he hit the victim with his vehicle. The woman was brought to a local hospital, where she was treated for abrasions to parts of her body, a fractured hand and a concussion.

The incident also sparked protests over the police department’s response to the hit-and-run, including an instance when an officer used pepper spray on a bystander after several officers gathered around the victim.

MPD’s incident reports have stated the officers were trying to create space around the woman for the paramedics to treat her.

Officers arrested O'Neil following the hit-and-run, and he appears to only spent a few hours in Dane County Jail, until he was released on $350 bail overnight.

A police spokesperson at the time explained that the injuries suffered by the victim did not meet the statutory definition of great bodily harm, therefore he was booked on a misdemeanor.

O'Neil will be in court for his initial appearance on July 30.

