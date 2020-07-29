Advertisement

Wisconsin counties, cities face ‘difficult’ mask decisions

Wisconsin’s cities and counties are struggling with whether and how to enact local mask mandates in the absence of a statewide order, members of the state’s business community were told Wednesday.
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s cities and counties are struggling with whether and how to enact local mask mandates in the absence of a statewide order, members of the state’s business community were told Wednesday.

Without a uniform mask law, Wisconsin cities and counties are left to decide on their own what to do. That has caused them many problems, leaders of groups representing cities, villages and counties told members of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce on a telephone meeting Wednesday.

An “overwhelming majority” of Wisconsin cities have “no intention of adopting a mask mandate,” said Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. That’s based on a survey the group did as well as a general sense from conversations with local leaders, he said.

Cities are looking for some kind of uniformity statewide, Deschane said.

“Cities see people getting sick, they’re getting these reports daily on people being hospitalized, dying and all the rest,” he said. “They feel a great sense of frustration but they don’t necessarily have the tools to act. ... We are all in a boat that none of us wanted to be in together but we have to figure this out.”

A number of Wisconsin’s larger counties and cities have enacted their own mask orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus, while Gov. Tony Evers has said he is considering whether to join a majority of other states with a mandate that applies everywhere. Evers has said he’s reluctant to act after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down his “safer at home” order, while others have said he still has the legal authority to declare a health emergency and mandate the wearing of masks.

The Republican-controlled Legislature also has the authority to enact a statewide rule for masks, but GOP leaders have said they’re not interested in a mandate.

“I think wearing a mask should be voluntary and many people are already doing it,” Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said. Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Evers should try a statewide mandate again in addition to local communities enacting rules that work for them, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said during a Milwaukee Press Club event on Wednesday. She said more people wearing masks and not being close to one another are proven ways to slow the spread.

“I think that we need to evaluate the actions that we can take at any level and every level,” Baldwin said. “Certainly, it would be better on some of the issues I’m describing if the leadership would be coming from the president.”

Health officials around the world have said wearing masks is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is highly contagious. Thirty-two states have enacted some form of statewide mask mandate. Polls have shown broad support for wearing masks to help fight the virus.

There are mask mandates in place in Milwaukee and Dane counties covering Wisconsin’s largest cities of Milwaukee and Madison. Numerous other cities, including Green Bay, Racine, Superior and Whitewater have enacted mask ordinances. Appleton this week recommended people to wear masks, but did not mandate it.

“It has been difficult,” said Mark O’Connell, executive director of the Wisconsin Counties Association. “We have a patchwork approach to it right now and that is what we’re going to have for the foreseeable future.”

Counties are trying to come up with their own approach to combating the virus, trying to find plans that are practical, workable and enforceable, he said.

“We’re hearing both ends of the spectrum,” O’Connell said. “There is no clear consensus on what counties are thinking. It is all over the board.”

Wisconsin has had more than 51,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and 911 deaths as of Wednesday. That death count is the 28th highest in the country overall and the 35th highest per capita at nearly 16 deaths per 100,000 people. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has gone up by 99, an increase of 13%.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

___

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 climb Wednesday, but remain under recent trend

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Wednesday remained under the weekly average, despite an increase of more than 100 confirmed cases over the previous day.

State

Court upholds ruling against former Brendan Dassey attorney

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld a ruling that the former attorney for a man whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” violated a harassment restraining order against him.

Crime

Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator during protests

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors charged two Madison women Wednesday with attacking a Wisconsin state senator during a chaotic night of violence outside the state Capitol last month.

State

Prosecutors: Agents in Milwaukee will probe crimes, not bust protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee, Cleveland and Detroit are working to dispel concerns that federal agents headed to their cities will work to solve violent crimes and not break up protests.

Latest News

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

MPD: 40yo accused of sexually abusing children he knew

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly sexually abusing two children that he knew.

Crime

Name released of Madison man killed in weekend shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 24-year-old Madison man who died after a weekend shooting on the west side of Madison.

Local

Name released of man who died in Juneau Co. apartment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Authorities in Juneau County continue to investigate the death of a 40-year-old man last Friday.

Consumer

Kohl’s joins list of stores closing on Thanksgiving

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Add Kohl’s to the list of companies that plan to stay closed on Thanksgiving as opposed to kicking off their Black Friday sales a day early.

Crime

Two arrested after search of Janesville home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Two people were arrested Tuesday after members of the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant at a Janesville home.