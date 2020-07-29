Wisconsin National Guard “Red Arrow” soldiers return to U.S. after Afghanistan deployment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - About 200 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers are on their way back to the Badger State after returning from a year-long deployment to Afghanistan.

The veterans of the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry landed safely in Fort Hood, Texas this week, where hey will spend another two weeks before returning to Wisconsin.

About 400 soldiers from the unit deployed in July 2019 to Afghanistan. About half of them returned this past Spring, and the remainder in July.

In Afghanistan, the guardsmen served as “guardian angels” supporting the Army’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade – or SFAB.

A portion of another Red Arrow unit, the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s headquarters, also returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, after a deployment to Ukraine last week.

About 150 Soldiers with the 829th Engineer Company continue operations across the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.