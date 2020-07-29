Advertisement

Young teen reports suspicious person making sexual innuendos

The man also asked her age and where she lived
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a teenage girl reported an encounter with a suspicious person late Wednesday morning.

According to MPD’s incident report, the 14-year-old was walking two dogs around 10:30 a.m. when a man drove up in a late model, red Jeep Cherokee near the Leland Drive and Raymond Road intersection.

The girl told investigators he started by asking her age and then made sexual innuendos before asking where she lived. The victim said she told him to leave her alone, but the man crept behind her in his SUV, eventually driving off.

She described him as a darkly-complected Black man, in his early 20′s, who was bald and had no facial hair. At the time, he had on a white t-shirt.

