2nd suspect in shooting at Janesville gentleman’s club turns himself in

The final man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Blu Astor Caberet gentlemen’s club in Janesville has turned himself in, authorities say.
Jaquczeas "Jaq" Antione-Amura Wiggins and Damont Deandre Green. (Source: Janesville Police Dept.)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The final man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Blu Astor Caberet gentlemen’s club in Janesville has turned himself in, authorities say.

Jaquczeas “Jaq” Antione-Amura Wiggins turned himself in at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Wiggins was charged with 1 count of Attempted First Degree Homicide, 4 counts of 1st Degree Reckless Injury – PTAC, and 2 counts of 1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety – PTAC (Party To A Crime).

This comes after the other man wanted in the shooting, Damont Deandre Green, also turned himself in on July 7, and was charged with 1 count of Attempted First Degree Homicide, 1 count of 1st Degree Reckless Injury, 4 counts of 1st Degree Reckless Injury – PTAC, and 2 counts of 1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety – PTAC.

Green and Wiggins are accused of going into the Blu Astor Caberet, on U.S. Highway 51, around 2 a.m. on June 20 and shooting four people. Investigators say none of the people who were injured were likely the targets of the gunfire.

All four were treated at the hospital for their injuries.

Wiggins will have a court appearance at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020. Green had a court appearance on July 8.

