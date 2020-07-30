Ashes of cremated pet found months after Madison burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ashes of a Scottish Terrier that were lost when an SUV was stolen and taken on a joyride nearly three months ago have been recovered and returned to the owner, according to an update from the Madison Police Dept.

On its incident report, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained a property room clerk found them while taking stock of the items found near an abandoned backpack. After discovering the satchel, authorities reached out to the cremation company, who connected them to the owner of the remains.

DeSpain added that a member of the department’s Burglary Crime Unit has already reached out to the individual.

The remains have been missing since the beginning of May. That’s when several young people allegedly stole the Jeep Patriot and took it off-roading at Odana Hills Golf Course. Authorities say after cutting through the course, the thieves took the SUV on a joyride in Madison, eventually abandoning it near Allied Drive.

There were actually the remains of two Scottish Terriers in the Jeep when it was stolen. Both were thrown from the vehicle as it was being driven around town.

The remains of one of them was previously discovered and returned to their owner.

