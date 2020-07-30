Advertisement

Ashes of cremated pet found months after Madison burglary

The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ashes of a Scottish Terrier that were lost when an SUV was stolen and taken on a joyride nearly three months ago have been recovered and returned to the owner, according to an update from the Madison Police Dept.

On its incident report, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained a property room clerk found them while taking stock of the items found near an abandoned backpack. After discovering the satchel, authorities reached out to the cremation company, who connected them to the owner of the remains.

DeSpain added that a member of the department’s Burglary Crime Unit has already reached out to the individual.

The remains have been missing since the beginning of May. That’s when several young people allegedly stole the Jeep Patriot and took it off-roading at Odana Hills Golf Course. Authorities say after cutting through the course, the thieves took the SUV on a joyride in Madison, eventually abandoning it near Allied Drive.

There were actually the remains of two Scottish Terriers in the Jeep when it was stolen. Both were thrown from the vehicle as it was being driven around town.
The remains of one of them was previously discovered and returned to their owner.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Mandatory masks in Wisconsin goes into effect Saturday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Masks will soon be required across the entire state of Wisconsin.

Local

UW-Madison fined $74,000 over animal research

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has been fined $74,000 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 28 violations of federal animal research treatment standards.

State

Eau Claire woman killed by tractor in Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A 21-year-old Eau Claire woman was killed by a tractor on July 28.

Entertainment

Janesville native nominated for an Emmy for his work on NBC show “Will & Grace”

Updated: 4 hours ago
Joe Fulton worked as an editor for the hit NBC show "Will & Grace"

Latest News

News

15-Year-Old Donates Stem Cells To Save Dad (7/30/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
15-Year-Old Donates Stem Cells To Save Dad (7/30/20)

State

Teen saves dad through stem cell donation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Black River Falls dad is cancer free thanks to stem cell donation from teen son.

News

Madison Police Officer credited with saving baby's life

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Madison family honors ‘everyday heroes’ by putting out a call for letters

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Don't plant the seeds: Agricultural investigation in WI

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Man survives after driving off bridge in Sauk County

Updated: 14 hours ago