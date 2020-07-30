Advertisement

Doesn’t get much nicer as we finish the week and month

Sunshine and temperatures around 80 degrees
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Just a beautiful end to the work week and month of July. Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures around the 80 degree mark and overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s. Humidity levels will be very tolerable as well. The nice weather should last into the first half of the weekend with highs on Saturday getting back into the lower 80s. Changes will arrive Sunday with our next weathermaker.

A cold front approaching form the northeast will bring mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers and storms. Right now, intensity and rain potential don't look all that concerning. Still, be prepared to head indoors if rain and storms head your direction. More noticeable will be the change in temperatures as highs fall back into the upper 70s. An isolated shower or two is possible into early next week and cool refreshing air settles in.

Highs next week will remain into the lower and middle 70s, which is about 5 degrees below average for early August!

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Forecast - Next big weather maker could impact your weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

More pleasant summer weather ahead

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By James Parish
Thursday will be seasonably warm

Forecast

Beautiful end of the week and July

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Sunshine and temperatures into the 80s expected.

Forecast

Rain pushes out ahead of a beautiful second half of week

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures will be seasonable and around 80 degrees.

Latest News

Forecast

Another round of storms possible Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Timing looks to be late afternoon and into the evening hours.

Forecast

Much more comfortable Monday

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:54 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Cooler and drier air will move into the today.

Forecast

ALERT DAY - Isolated strong storms possible this evening

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
A line or broken line of showers and storms impact the area this evening.

Forecast

ALERT DAY - Dangerous heat and isolated strong storms possible today

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for most of the area from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Heat indices could top 100 degrees in spots.

Forecast

“First Alert Day” remains Sunday ahead of hot temperatures and storm chances

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures top out around 90 degrees with heat index values around 100 degrees. This will fuel strong storms late day.

Forecast

First Alert Days Saturday and Sunday for dangerously hot temperatures

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Highs into the 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees.