Doesn’t get much nicer as we finish the week and month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Just a beautiful end to the work week and month of July. Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures around the 80 degree mark and overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s. Humidity levels will be very tolerable as well. The nice weather should last into the first half of the weekend with highs on Saturday getting back into the lower 80s. Changes will arrive Sunday with our next weathermaker.

A cold front approaching form the northeast will bring mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers and storms. Right now, intensity and rain potential don't look all that concerning. Still, be prepared to head indoors if rain and storms head your direction. More noticeable will be the change in temperatures as highs fall back into the upper 70s. An isolated shower or two is possible into early next week and cool refreshing air settles in.

Highs next week will remain into the lower and middle 70s, which is about 5 degrees below average for early August!

