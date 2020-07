CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. (WEAU) - A 21-year-old Eau Claire woman was killed by a tractor on July 28.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff says Mercedes Kohlhardt was sitting near the beach in Clear Lake, Iowa when a unattended tractor owned by the state rolled down a hill towards her.

She died at the scene due to her injuries.

Her death remains under investigation.

