Employee at Dane County Job Center tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Dane County’s Job Center has tested positive for COVID-19 and several others determined to have come in contact with that person have been sent home to quarantine.
The Dane County Job Center building
The Dane County Job Center building(Corey Coyle / Wikimedia)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An employee at Dane County’s Job Center has tested positive for COVID-19 and several others determined to have come in contact with that person have been sent home to quarantine.

A Department of Human Services official confirms to NBC15 News Wednesday that the employee started to feel sick, and later took a test, which came back positive.

Contact tracing then revealed that several other employees may have come into contact with the first employee. Those workers have been sent home for two weeks, and were encouraged to get tested for coronavirus.

County DHS officials say that the Job Center as well as all county facilities are routinely cleaned and sanitized due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

Officials add that most of the people who work at the Dane County Job Center are already working from home.

