Goodman Community Center hosts donation drive-thru

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Community Center can finally accept donations from the community so they are hosting a huge donation drive-thru for their Hunger Superheroes Campaign August 1st and 2nd.

People are encouraged to drop-off donation items like school supplies, non-perishable food, and personal care items. The center hopes to get enough supplies to help at least 300 families in need. During this pandemic the center hosts a drive-thru food pantry, programs and gave basic necessity items to nearly 400 families in need.

The Goodman Community Center is the largest community center in Dane County. The center typically offers many programs to strengthen the lives of preschoolers through teens, meals and social activities for older adults, a food pantry, a gymnasium and fitness center, catering services and community space.

You can also make a monetary donation here.

